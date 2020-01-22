Nigel Farage compares President Trump and Prince Charles on climate change

This is Nigel Farage's reaction to President Trump and Prince Charles' very different speeches on climate change.

The two figures gave speeches during the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

President Trump said the pollution in China is significantly worse than in the US and urged activist Greta Thunberg focus her efforts there.

Conversely, Prince Charles said we are "amidst a crisis" and citizens of the world must commit to preventing climate change. Nigel took exception to the future king's speech, saying as a member of the Royal Family he should remain apolitical.

He did acknowledge that both said we should do something, but sided with President Trump's more "relaxed" approach.

