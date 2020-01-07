Nigel Farage drops Tory manifesto bombshell in response to Angela Rayner

Nigel Farage drops Tory manifesto bombshell in response to Angela Rayner hitting back at him calling her "aggressive and unpleasant".

Yesterday Nigel Farage said Labour deputy leader candidate Angela Rayner seemed "aggressive and unpleasant" when debating with her on a television panel show after news.

He also said that it could have been him.

She hit back with the below tweet.

Nigel so many people feel the comments you make every day are aggressive and unpleasant. I was merely challenging you in a debate, you rarely get challenged properly, when you do and the things that you say are scrutinised they fall apart like an old UKIP manifesto paper! https://t.co/EqmFZb17Ky — Angela Rayner 🌈 (@AngelaRayner) January 7, 2020

"Angela, I'm going to depress you now, so much of the 2015 Ukip manifesto went into the Conservative Party manifesto," Nigel said.

"There's barely a policy Boris is running on that wasn't in that Ukip manifesto of 2015," he said, "and that will probably upset your day even more than me saying I found you aggressive and unpleasant."

He continued that "I'm sure at some point we can kiss and make up."

He emphasised to listeners that despite critiquing the deputy leader candidate he wants an effective leader of the opposition; "a government that is not held to account is a government that starts to make really big mistakes."