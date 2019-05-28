Nigel Farage Invites Tory Leadership Hopeful Jeremy Hunt Onto His Show To Discuss Brexit

Watch as Nigel Farage challenges Tory leadership hopeful, Jeremy Hunt, to come into the studio and debate on Brexit.

Tory leadership candidate Jeremy Hunt has said the Conservative party will be committing "political suicide" if it tries to push through a no-deal Brexit.

Speaking to the media Mr Hunt said a no-deal exit from the EU would result in a general election, which could see Labour take power.

On the Nigel Farage show the MEP was asking callers if Tory leadership hopeful Jeremy Hunt was right when he said a no-deal Brexit would be political suicide.

Nigel said he didn't think Jeremy Hunt has "listened and understood the implications" of what happened on Sunday night when the Conservatives returned just 4 MEPs at EU elections.

Mr Farage's Brexit Party took 32% of the vote with 29 MEPs.

The Brexit Party leader threw down the gauntlet and challenged Jeremy Hunt to come into the LBC studios to debate the issue.

Watch the clip at the top of the page, or watch The Nigel Farage Show in full here.