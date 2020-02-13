Nigel Farage left laughing over caller's passionate Boris Johnson hair jab

Nigel Farage could not help but laugh as a caller passionately described her disappointment with Boris Johnson and Dominic Cummings.

Following the news of the PM's Cabinet reshuffle and Sajid Javid's resignation, Evelyn from Croydon, complained of Mr. Johnson's hairstyle and Mr. Cumming's choice of clothing.

Speaking on LBC's The Nigel Farage Show today, the caller said: "Nigel I'm very disappointed in Boris I voted for him but It seems the power has gone through his head and loyalty out of the window.

"I agree with you. You say his honeymoon has come to the end I think it will happen in time."

It is claimed Mr. Cummings wanted to exert more control over the civil service in today's recent reshuffle.

Evelyn, who called Mr. Johnson "a poodle" over the claims, added: "It looks as though he [Johnson] is hanging on to Mr. Cummings to keep his job because it's all ideas coming from Cummings"

Boris Johnson Leaves For PMQs. Picture: Getty

When Nigel asked what she made of Mr. Cumming's she replied: "I don't like the man."

But when Nigel asked what she thought of his dressing, Evelyn's response left the pair laughing.

She said: "I'm not worried about his dressing, but I wasn't happy with Boris appearing with his hair in a mess. I was rather concerned.

"You know, he's our Prime Minister, we want to be proud of him. I believe he could have done is kept his hairbrush aside, but that's by the way."

Speaking of the reshuffle, she added: "But I'm really, really disappointed in Boris. And I wished I hadn't voted for him now because of of, you know, these people who were loyal to him"

At the end of the call, Nigel announced: "Thank you very much indeed for your call and your concern.

"Come on Boris! Brush your hair. Evelyn said so."

Watch the full clip at the top of the page.