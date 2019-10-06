Nigel Farage Weighs In On How Likely We Are To Leave EU On October 31

LBC presenter Nigel Farage spoke on his show about how some of Boris Johnson's amendments are somewhat welcomed but he has his doubts about whether Brussels will accept them.

He said: "He has put forward this week some amendments, some changes to Mrs. May's dreadful, dreadful documents and they do make things, if they were accepted by Brussels, quite a bit better. Still nowhere near where I'd want us to be but quite a bit better.

"The thing is, I don't think there's a cat's chance in hell of Brussels accepting this which takes us back to Mrs. May's new European treaty, rejected three times by the House of Commons, or leaving with a clean break no deal.

Nigel Farage Weighs In On How Likely We Are To Leave EU On October 31. Picture: PA

"Parliament is not going to vote for that. It ain't gonna happen this side of a general election. There's no chance of that.

"So, if Boris is forced to extend, which I think he's going to be, there's no way we can leave on 31st October.

I don't think we're leaving on 31st October. My view is the Government is saying this, Boris is saying this, so that when we wake up on 1st November, he can say 'it wasn't my fault guv'. Those dreadful people in Brussels wouldn't compromise, Parliament is against me, it's not my fault."