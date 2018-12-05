Nigel Farage Makes His Brexit Prediction (But He Hopes He’s Wrong)

Nigel Farage has predicted what he thinks will happen next with Brexit, but for once he is really hoping he has got it wrong.

MPs have continued debating Theresa May’s withdrawal deal ahead of a crunch vote in the Commons next week.

With rebellions expected on both the Leave and Remain side, it’s widely expected that the Prime Minister will lose.

On Tuesday, the government suffered three defeats and was found in contempt of parliament after refusing to publish its full legal advice on Mrs May’s deal.

But what happens next if the Prime Minister fails to get her deal through the Commons?

Nigel has offered up his prediction… but he’s really hoping it doesn’t come true.

