Nigel Farage On Mogg’s Call For Parliament To Be Shut Down If MPs Delay Brexit

Jacob Rees-Mogg has suggested Parliament should be shut down if MPs try to delay Brexit - and this was Nigel Farage’s response to the controversial proposal.

The leading Brexiteer said the government should use its powers of "prorogation" to block attempts to extend Article 50.

Such move would involve the agreement of the Queen to bring the current session of Parliament to a premature end.

Mr Rees-Mogg made the remark during a Bruges Group meeting on Wednesday.

He labelled an amendment tabled by Labour's Yvette Cooper and Tory Nick Boles as a "constitutional outrage.

They want Article 50 to be extended if an agreement cannot get the approval of MPs.

But, Mr Rees-Mogg said: "If the House of Commons undermines our basic constitutional conventions then the executive is entitled to use other vestigial constitutional means to stop it.

"By which I basically mean prorogation. And prorogation normally lasts for three days but any law that is in the process before prorogation falls.”

Speaking on LBC on Wednesday Nigel gave his reaction live on-air.

