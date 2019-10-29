Nigel Farage On Why MP Heidi Allen "Shouldn't Be Surprised" She's Disliked

Nigel Farage has said that while he doesn't condone the abuse MP Heidi Allen receives - which has caused her to stand down at the next election - she has defected twice this year and shouldn't be surprised that people are upset with her.

He said Allen was reelected in 2017 in the general election for the Conservatives in South Cambridge "on a manifesto of leaving the European Union, honouring the referendum result and no deal being better than a bad deal being part of that manifesto."

"And she, of course, earlier on this year, defected to Change UK, but not happy with that, she then defected to the Liberal Demoncrats.

He continued: "So she sat so far this year for three different parties in the House of Commons, without once ever bothering to speak to her constituents or give them a chance to have a by-election to see whether they supported her behaviour.

Allen has cited nastiness and intimidation as her reason to step down at the next general election. Picture: PA

"And she cites the reason for standing down the nastiness and intimidation that says that she's injured as a politician. I completely understand, Heidi Allen, when you're at home, out shopping, people shouting abuse you in the streets all the rest of it isn't much fun. I know I've had years of it.

"And I don't encourage any behaviour like that whatsoever. But I do think Heidi Allen, that if you've been in three different political groupings in the space of one year, without giving your constituents who voted for you on a Conservative manifesto of leave, and now you want to remain, you know, don't be surprised that people are upset with you.

"I'm not condoning it, but I'm making the point."