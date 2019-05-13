Nigel Farage Online Q&A: Watch In Full

13 May 2019, 10:58 | Updated: 13 May 2019, 13:18

We're joining Nigel Farage on the campaign trail for the Brexit Party and are sitting down with him for a special online-only programme.

The Brexit Party are storming the opinion polls just a week before the European Elections and things look very good for the new party.

But there was a bump yesterday when Nigel Farage had a row on the BBC with Andrew Marr after he accused them of being pro-Remain.

LBC's Political Editor Theo Usherwood is in Pontefract to speak to the leader of the Brexit Party. Watch it live from midday.

