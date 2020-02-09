Nigel Farage opens up about meeting President Trump in the Oval Office

9 February 2020, 12:23

Nigel Farage went to visit President Trump earlier this week and opened up about his experience in the Oval Office.

Nigel shared that the US President was extremely supportive of Boris Johnson and strongly pro-UK.

He also revealed that Mr Trump has not been phased by the impeachment process and his administration is "more determined than ever" to remain in power after he was acquitted by the Senate on Thursday.

Watch the video above.

