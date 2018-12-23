Nigel Farage Pays Tribute To Political Rival Paddy Ashdown

The leading Brexiteer and LBC presenter praises the leadership of Paddy Ashdown, who has died aged 77.

Nigel Farage and Paddy Ashdown were often at odds, but he paid tribute and revealed his admiration for the former Liberal Democrat leader.

He praised Lord Ashdown's ability to talk with anybody and listed the veteran politician's achievements.

Nigel Farage and Paddy Ashdown. Picture: PA/LBC

Lord Ashdown was born in India in 1941 as the eldest of seven children and served with the Royal Marines from 1959 and then the Special Boat Service in the 1960s.

He became leader of the Liberal Democrats in 1988 and transformed the party into a political force with 46 MPs by 1997.

Lord Ashdown's death comes a month after he revealed that he had been diagnosed with bladder cancer.