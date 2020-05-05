Nigel Farage opens up about his police visit after travelling to report from Dover

By Fiona Jones

Nigel Farage shared his experience of police knocking on his door after he travelled to Dover to report on the borders.

Nigel said he has been noticing and publicly discussing the "sheer number of boats that are once again coming across the English Channel, trafficked by ruthless criminal gangs.

"Some of those who come can afford to pay the money, many who come can't afford to pay the money and finish up in this country working in virtually slave conditions to pay back the traffickers."

Nigel told listeners that he travelled to East Sussex to do a report on the subject and then revisited Dover yesterday to watch the Border Force bring in a boat of 16 people to be processed.

"I think particularly at a time of this crisis when we know Covid-19 is in those camps, it is very very bad move to allow people in like this. Big risk to our border force, our immigration officials, our reception centres and everybody else.

"And yet it continues and Priti Patel the Home Secretary said she will be really tough on this. At the moment she's not managed to make any progress."

He said he travelled to report from the border as a matter of public interest but "for some reason I was singled out" unlike other journalists who travel to report.

Lockdown lunacy.



Two police officers just knocked on my door to advise me on essential travel.



They had received a complaint that I had been to Dover to report on the illegal migrant scandal taking place.



What a total waste of time and money. — Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) May 4, 2020

At 10pm last night he received a knock on the door from two officers who told him they'd received a complaint and wanted to talk to him about "essential travel."

Nigel was "flabbergasted" that this had happened and responded, "This is a matter of national interest, it's not being talked about enough, it's being suppressed too much and I intend to go on doing this.

"I think what I'm doing is bringing to millions of people something that is going on that has otherwise been brushed under the carpet."

"All I can say is that if you imagine a country with an inferior democracy and if there was a figure who was directly criticising the government who received a lock on the door late at night, we'd think gosh that is truly awful. Well it happened here."

Nigel said the complaint made against him was probably based on political prejudice.

"I'm not going to be frightened off doing what is basically my job and has been my job for over two decades."