Nigel Farage’s Instant Reaction As MPs Vote To Seek Brexit Delay

Nigel Farage has urged Conservative Brexiteers to carry on voting down Theresa May’s deal because it is “so awful”.

The LBC presenter and former Ukip leader spoke moments after MPs voted to request a delay to Britain’s EU exit.

Parliament has now given the Prime Minister permission to seek a delay to Brexit from the EU.

She says Brexit could be postponed from March 29th until June 30th, if MPs approve her deal next week.

Picture: LBC

But, despite the risk of no Brexit at all, Nigel is urging Tory eurosceptics to still reject it.

Giving his instant reaction live on LBC, he said: "The Withdrawal Agreement is so awful they should go on taking the risk of voting it down in the hope we get a no-deal Brexit, even though the Commons voted against it, the law still stands."

Watch his full response above.