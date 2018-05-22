What Nigel Farage Really Made Of His Encounter With Mark Zuckerberg

Nigel Farage gave his immediate reaction to LBC after grilling Mark Zuckerberg in Brussels over Facebook's impartiality.

The LBC presenter and Ukip MEP quizzed Mr Zuckerberg over the social media giant’s commitment to being a platform for all political views.

Nigel questioned whether those on the right-of-centre were being penalised for their views.

He asked: “Would you accept today Facebook is not a platform for all ideas?"

Mr Zuckerberg denied this was the case, and moments after the meeting ended, Nigel gave his immediate reaction.

He said Mr Zuckerberg’s answers had improved from when he faced the US Senate last month, but he wasn’t entirely happy with the response.

He's now going to write to the Facebook boss in person for clarification on his question.

Nigel said: “I was very polite to him, but my problem is that if you look at the numbers since January there is no doubt those with a conservative, centre-right position are effectively being discriminated against by the way Facebook now operates.

“He looked me in the eye and said ‘Nigel there is no political bias at all’.”

Nigel added: “I won’t let it rest… I made it clear about President Trump and Eurosceptics, we are not some sort of extremist fringe, we are the majority mainstream view in our countries.

“We deserve a fair hearing.”