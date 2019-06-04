Nigel Farage Exclusively Reveals What He Discussed With Donald Trump

Nigel Farage exclusive reveals to LBC what Donald Trump said to him when they met.

On Tuesday Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage met with US President Donald Trump, he revealed to LBC that the President was "looking froward" to visiting Portsmouth and Normandy for the 75th anniversary of D-Day.

Nigel said that Mr Trump "absolutely believes in Brexit," and "thinks it's the right thing for the country to do.

"He is very interested as to who the next Conservative leader and Prime Minister is," Mr Farage said.

What was most interesting was the discussion about trade, Nigel said that the Americans are "very very prepared for their side of the negotiation."

Earlier President Trump said the United States was committed to a “phenomenal trade deal” with post-Brexit Britain, suggesting that trade could increase three-fold.

He has previously spoken positively of Mr Farage, suggesting he should play a role in Brexit negotiations.

He called the LBC presenter "a friend of mine".

Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage (centre) arrives at Winfield House, the residence of the Ambassador of the United States of America to the UK. Picture: PA

Previously Mr Trump said: “I like Nigel a lot. He has a lot to offer. He is a very smart person. They won’t bring him in. Think how well they would do if they did. They just haven’t figured that out yet.”

