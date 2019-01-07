Nigel Farage Sets Out Leavers’ Brexit Position In 2019

With no fewer than 82 days to go until Brexit, Nigel Farage has said the position of Leave supporters is hardening - despite “Project Fear”.

On Monday, 89 lorries took part in a no-deal Brexit drill at a disused airfield in Kent.

Manston airport had its runway used as a HGV holding pen as a test in the event of problems caused by Britain leaving the bloc with no agreement.

Next week, MPs will vote on Theresa May’s Brexit deal after it was pulled last year due to lack of support in the Commons.

Mrs May has warned of “uncharted territory” if MPs reject the deal.

But on his first show on 2019, Nigel set out where he believes Brexiteers are now.

Nigel Farage set out where Brexiteers stand in 2019. Picture: LBC

He said: “Despite Project Fear telling us that we won't get drugs, that people with diabetes would be in terrible trouble, it seems to me what's happened is actually the Leavers are now hardening in their position.

“The Leavers now overwhelmingly want a clean break from the European Union and if that means that we leave on WTO terms, then so be it.

“That's where we are now with this debate in the country, I just don't think Parliament is anywhere near that.”