Nigel Farage slams Health Secretary as "the wrong man in the middle of a crisis"

By Fiona Jones

Nigel Farage absolutely slams Health Secretary Matt Hancock for his response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Today Health Secretary Matt Hancock announced he aims for 100,000 coronavirus tests a day by the end of April. In response Nigel said he'd bet money that won't happen.

Nigel said this crisis needs "somebody who is tough, somebody who is unafraid to offend people, somebody who makes things happen.

"We were told by Matthew Hancock that back in January we were ready to face this crisis, I think he hasn't succeeded," Nigel said.

The promises the UK have heard today in the daily conference led by Matt Hancock are those we've heard "time and time again," he said.

Matt Hancock announced he aims for 100,000 coronavirus tests a day by the end of April. Picture: PA

"The fact is that Matt Hancock is a career politician, I don't think he's respected within the National Health Service," Nigel continued, "he's certainly not feared within Public Health England who logistically appear to be like many other quangos and just not getting the kit, particularly frontline protective gear out to nurses and doctors.

"I think we've got the wrong guy in the middle of a national crisis and there are times when leaders have to make big calls.

"I know Boris is really seriously under the weather...but the public are beginning to get angry and frustrated," said Nigel.

He reflected, wryly, that at least the public would be impressed that Mr Hancock did a press conference and took questions and answered them.