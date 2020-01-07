Nigel Farage: "The Labour leadership candidates have no personality"

Labour leadership candidates show "a complete lack of presence, personality, history," said Nigel Farage,"no one knows who these people are."

The Labour leadership race opens today and the party will announce the leader on April 4th and Nigel mused if people will "maintain interest" in the candidacy.

Nigel spoke to the Daily Telegraph's Camilla Tominey who published a poll which showed that none of the Labour leader candidates polled higher than 29% recognition from the general public, even among Labour voters.

Ms Tominey said there's a sense that "no one cares all that much" and the candidates "aren't exciting anyone particularly"; she suggested that Jess Phillips might be the candidate the Tories might fear facing.

Nigel turned to the listeners,"If only a third of Labour voters can even recognise these people with a photograph, what does that tell you? It tells you firstly that people are tired of politics - and is that a surprise? Over the last five years we have had three general elections and a national referendum."

Nigel continued, "Secondly, it is a complete lack of presence, personality, history, no one knows who these people are."

He said people want "big personalities", such as Denis Healey, Tony Blair and John Prescott, and agreed with Ms Tominey; "the only one with any personality is Jess Phillips but she has no experience of Shadow Cabinet."

As of today, the Labour leadership candidates are: Rebecca Long-Bailey, Sir Keir Starmer, Emily Thornberry, Clive Lewis, Lisa Nandy and Jess Phillips.