Nigel Farage: Theresa May's Deal Is Going Down Big-Time Tonight

Nigel Farage told LBC that Theresa May is going to lose tonight's crunch Brexit vote after the legal advice from the Attorney General.

Geoffrey Cox concluded that the legal risks remain unchanged that the UK could be trapped inside the Customs Union and would not be able to escape without agreement from the EU.

That essentially ended her hopes of the DUP and ERG MPs backing her deal.

And Nigel said the sorry saga shows a dishonest side to the Prime Minister.

Nigel Farage in the European Parliament. Picture: LBC

Speaking to LBC from the European Parliament in Strasbourg, he said: "Here in the corridors of the European Parliament in Strasbourg last night, a dramatic late-night press conference. The Prime Minister telling us in unequivocal terms that we had a new legally-binding position on the backstop.

"I was sceptical, but Geoffrey Cox, the Attorney General has just now blown that out of the water.

"This deal is going down big-time tonight.

"And what we've discovered in the last 24 hours is that the vicar's daughter is not quite as honest as some may think."