Nigel Farage Warns EU Over Second Brexit Referendum Hopes

Nigel Farage has warned the EU that it is in for a “shock” if Britain is forced to vote on Brexit again.

The LBC presenter and former Ukip leader said the bloc's chief negotiator Michel Barnier had “got us where he wants us”.

He spoke as Theresa May’s government survived a vote of no confidence tabled by Jeremy Corbyn.

The Prime Minister says she will now meet with party leaders in a bid to break the Brexit deadlock.

"Barnier has got us where he wants us," Nigel said. "He's got us in a trap.

"What he wants is us to go for a second referendum because they think here if we are forced to vote again, we'll come to our senses and we'll back the new imperialist European Union.

"Well I'll tell you what, if there is a second referendum I think they're in for a shock."