Nigel Farage worries economy won't bounce back like Rishi Sunak says

By Seán Hickey

Because of the uncertainty around how the UK will come out of lockdown people will be extremely cautious to spend their money.

After the announcement from Rishi Sunak that the economy will bounce back after lockdown is lifted, Nigel thinks that a depression will last longer than most think.

"Once this is over will you be out spending and consuming the way you were before?" Nigel asked. He strongly felt that people will stop spending and "consumers will be a lot more cautious".

"People will save more" he claimed. Nigel also pointed out that there is no guarantee that coronavirus will stay away for good.

"In autumn we could get a rise again in the virus" and this could further impact how the economy can bounce back.

"The impact of this on our economy will be very long lasting indeed" Nigel claimed.

He insisted that because of the economic caution that will follow the coronavirus, people will not be keen on going out and spending as they did before as much of their activities involve human contact.

Nigel added that because the UK has been slow to fnancially support people we will be playing catch-up with other countries to recover from the downturn.

"We're gonna find ourselves in a much weaker position than Germany and America" he said.

