Nigel Farage: If We Haven't Left By Halloween We Should Have A General Election

The Brexit Party leader has revealed to LBC what he would choose if he was given a choice between a General Election and a second referendum.

Speaking during the Nigel Farage Show the Brexit Party leader exclusively told LBC listeners: "If we have not left on the 31st of October, which is the new date we're supposed to leave the European Union.

"If we are failed, once again, by government and Parliament then I think there should be a General Election later on this year."

Mr farage told LBC which he would pick between a General Election and second referendum. Picture: LBC

Mr Farage said he thinks the country has "had enough" of "repeatedly being made promises that get broken."

Watch the clip at the top of the page or watch the whole Nigel Farage Show here.