Nigel Farage’s Explosive Row With Caller Over Alleged Russian Collusion

This row between Nigel Farage and a caller over whether there was Russian involvement in Brexit went from 0 to 60 very quickly.

Jason and Nigel clashed moments after an exclusive LBC interview with Leave.EU’s Arron Banks and Andy Wigmore.

The pair vigorously denied Russian money was given to the pro-Brexit campaign.

Picture: LBC

It’s after it was alleged over the weekend that Mr Banks held undisclosed meetings with Russian officials before the referendum.

Jason phoned Nigel moments after to give his take, but he soon accused the LBC presenter of being a “liar”.

And this sent the conversation spiralling into a massive row.

Watch it all unfold in full above.