Nigel Farage's Instant Reaction To Matt Hancock's Leadership Announcement

Nigel Farage cannot help but break into a fit of giggles as he listens to one Tory MP launching their leadership campaign.

Nigel Farage said that he was "struggling" with a "lack of knowledge of the English language," appealing to LBC listeners to help him understand what Tory Party leadership hopeful Matt Hancock was saying as he launched his campaign.

Nigel Farage can't help but laugh. Picture: LBC

Mr Hancock said: "I offer an emotionally charged platform, to improve lives that is rooted, rooted in objective fact."

The LBC presenter could not keep a straight face as he appealed to listeners to text in and help.

