Nigel Farage's Instant Reaction To Matt Hancock's Leadership Announcement

10 June 2019, 19:45

Nigel Farage cannot help but break into a fit of giggles as he listens to one Tory MP launching their leadership campaign.

Nigel Farage said that he was "struggling" with a "lack of knowledge of the English language," appealing to LBC listeners to help him understand what Tory Party leadership hopeful Matt Hancock was saying as he launched his campaign.

Nigel Farage can't help but laugh.
Nigel Farage can't help but laugh. Picture: LBC

Mr Hancock said: "I offer an emotionally charged platform, to improve lives that is rooted, rooted in objective fact."

The LBC presenter could not keep a straight face as he appealed to listeners to text in and help.

Watch the hilarious moment at the top of the page, or watch the whole Nigel Farage Show here.

Comments

Loading...

The Best Of The Nigel Farage Show

Farage edit

Nigel Farage Responds Directly To Danny Dyer After Expletive-Ridden Rant
Nigel Farage clashes with Alastair Campbell over new Brexit referendum

Nigel Farage Clashes With Alastair Campbell Over New Brexit Referendum
Nigel Farage

Nigel Farage Receives Call From One Of The Angriest Remainers EVER
Nigel Farage slams Bob Geldof's Brexit letter

Nigel Farage Reacts To Bob Geldof's Brexit Letter

Nigel Farage

Livid Nigel Farage Critic Shouts Down Phone During Chaotic LBC Call