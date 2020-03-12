Nigel Farage's instant reaction to PM's coronavirus crisis response

By Fiona Jones

This was Nigel Farage's immediate reaction to the Prime Minister's coronavirus crisis response.

Boris Johnson confirmed the UK are in the "delay" stage of the coronavirus action plan and admitted that "many more families will lose their loved ones" during this outbreak.

"The most important task is to protect our elderly and most vulnerable during the weeks when there is the maximum risk of exposure," the Prime Minister said.

However it was the words of Chief Scientific Adviser Sir Patrick Vallance with which Nigel took the most issue.

Sir Patrick said: "It's not possible to stop everybody getting it also actually not desirable because you want some immunity in the population. We need to have immunity to protect ourselves in the future."

Nigel was outraged at this action plan which he branded wrong: "It has been decided we will allow the slow and steady spread of this virus through the population so that we develop herd immunity.

"Who of you wants your family or friends to contract this disease in order for us to develop a national herd immunity? Maybe like me you'd rather we took tough measures now to try and stop the spread of this and try to contain it to as few people as possible."

Nigel continued, "That may not be possible but I think it's what we should be trying. I really don't think the government response makes sense because he's telling us on the one hand that it's the worst crisis in years, a lot of people are going to die, and on the other we're doing nothing other than saying don't go on a cruise."

The PM told people to self-isolate for 7 days even if they have mild symptoms. Picture: PA

Boris Johnson has proposed:

From Friday, if you have a persistent cough or fever, you must self-isolate for at least seven days.

Even if you only have mild symptoms of Covid-19, you are advised to stay home for at least seven days.

Anyone over 70 is advised against going on cruises and schools have been warned against international school trips

The government has not banned public gatherings, but is "considering" doing so to events such as sporting fixtures.

Schools have also not been suspended, as "scientific advice" has indicted that would do "more harm than good".

READ MORE: Latest updates on coronavirus LIVE