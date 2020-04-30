Nigel Farage's instant reaction to the PM's first press conference after coronavirus

This was Nigel Farage's instant reaction to the Prime Minister's first press conference after recovering from coronavirus.

Nigel criticised the government's opposing messages over the use of face masks in the last 24 hours.

"[Michael Gove] said it may not be a good idea as people would start to behave in a cavalier manner because they're wearing face-masks," Nigel said.

"24 hours on, Boris Johnson who is asked the question, thinks we will start wearing face coverings and face masks as we begin to ease out of the lockdown."

In today's press conference, the Prime Minister said: "I do think that face coverings will be useful, both for epidemiological reasons but also for giving people confidence that they can go back to work and you be hearing more about that next week."

Nigel said: "We're not getting very clear, consistent leadership from this government. Whilst it was great to see Boris Johnson back today, he promised on Monday he was going to give us a roadmap out of lockdown.

"We got none of it, lockdown continues as it is, we've got to wait another week and that will give added worry to millions of people and millions of businesses."

So far, the government has advised against the use of face coverings in public, despite evidence in some countries claiming their use can help stop people spreading and catching the disease.