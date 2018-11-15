Nigel Farage’s Optimism For Disheartened Brexit Voters

15 November 2018, 19:32 | Updated: 15 November 2018, 20:37

Tonight, Nigel Farage attempted to “sow a little bit of optimism” for those feeling a bit downbeat about Brexit.

The LBC presenter and ex-Ukip leader gave his take as Theresa May vowed to fight on with her Brexit plan despite a backlash.

In what has been a dramatic day, the Prime Minister saw Cabinet resignations and a potential Tory rebellion.

It’s all over her draft withdrawal agreement which has sparked fierce criticism from both sides.

Nigel, however, wanted to try and bring some cheer for those who feel disheartened.

Watch his take above.

