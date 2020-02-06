Nigel Farage's reaction to President Trump's acquittal

This was Nigel Farage's reaction to President Trump's acquittal by the Senate after the impeachment trial.

Democrats charged Mr Trump in December with pressuring Ukraine to smear a potential White House rival but last night the Senate voted to acquit him on the charges of abuse of power and on obstruction of Congress.

"The oddest part about all of this is Joe Biden's son had been given a job on the board of a Ukranian oil and gas company at $50,000 despite never having had any experience in the oil and gas industry," Nigel said.

"The President was looking to find out why had this job been given, had the Bidens behaved inappropriately, maybe aid that had been promised was part of this deal," he said.

This could either be considered digging up dirt on a political opponent or bringing to public light the recent background of somebody who could have become the next President of the USA, mused Nigel.

President Trump told Nigel in an earlier LBC interview that his phone call with the Ukranian Prime Minister was "perfect", indicating no foul.

He said had Obama questioned why on earth the Trump family receiving all this money from the Ukraine, "I don't think there'd have been a row."

Nigel thought President Trump's speech was filled with "relief" that the process was over, but in reflection he's had a very good week.