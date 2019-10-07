Nigel Farage's Reaction To "Anarchic" Extinction Rebellion Protestors

Watch Nigel Farage's reaction to the Extinction Rebellion protests which have closed areas of central London.

Nigel Farage read out a statement made by the United Nations in 1989 which warned we have 11 years to save the world or "entire nations could be wiped off the face of the Earth" due to rising sea levels.

"I'm not saying there aren't issues out there in terms of pollution, in terms of a rapidly expanding population in the world, I'm not saying there aren't issues but this level of alarmism, we have seen it all before."

Nigel continued: "For us to allow as a country a few thousand people to close down London I think is completely unacceptable. It is anarchy on our streets.

Extinction Rebellion protestors line the streets. Picture: PA

"Are we saying next that next Monday's Queen's Speech - that the Queen will not be able to ride in her carriage to go and open Parliament?

"Are we going to allow people to build campfires and structures and stop things like that happening? We've got to clear the streets. Just got to do it."

Nigel said he had a really positive idea to help the country's biodiversity, to encourage mass tree planting, however the Extinction Rebellion does not have his support.

He continued: "I suspect they will lose the support of law-abiding middle England by behaving in the way that they are. That is what I think and I feel it pretty strongly, I must say."