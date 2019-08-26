"No More Mister Nice Guy": Nigel Farage Issues Brexit Warning To Boris Johnson

Nigel Farage has issued a warning to Boris Johnson over trying to bring back Theresa May's Brexit deal to the House of Commons.

The Brexit Party leader was accused of 'going soft' on the Prime Minister by a listener, and responded by warning Boris Johnson that there would be "no more mister nice guy" if he were to follow a similar path to his predecessor.

He said: "I was the one person saying 'see through all this talk and all these headline about no deal' and I have predicted that that is exactly what Boris Johnson would do.

"By the way, I have tried to do it politely, as tried to do with Mrs May to begin with, to point out that I felt they were going in the wrong direction.

"But believe you me, if Boris goes whole hog on this, there will be absolutely no more mister nice guy. I promise you."

It follows speculation that the Prime Minister is planning to bring back Theresa May's Withdrawal Agreement to the House of Commons.