Football Will Be Better Off With Brexit, Says Football Legend Peter Shilton

Football legend Peter Shilton says that leaving the European Union would help create a 'level playing field' and that he would be "totally against" the UK holding a second referendum.

The former England goalkeeper told Nigel Farage that there was "no proof" that the result of a so-called 'People's Vote' would be any different to that of the 2016 referendum.

"I love this country, I've played for England many times," he said.

"I know the world's changing, but you've got to have rules.

"People knew what they voted for, they know that they wanted to be independent from Europe, and they know that it's not going to happen overnight.

"What proof is there that people are going to vote differently?"

The football legend also said he believed that leaving the European Union was a good thing for football, and would help create a 'level playing field'.

"From a football point of view, Brexit might even strengthen the Premier League and make our football better," he said.

He also told Nigel that he was "gobsmacked" by Theresa May's negotiations with the EU and criticised the backstop element of her withdrawal agreement for taking away control over the terms of trade.

"We're going to be worse off," he said.