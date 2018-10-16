The Call On Saudi Arabia That Left Nigel Farage Gobsmacked

Nigel Farage was almost knocked off his chair in shock when this ranting caller demanded a nuclear strike on Saudi Arabia.

Malcolm was fuming over the UK’s lack of action against the Middle Eastern state.

It follows reports that Saudi Arabia's top diplomat in Istanbul has left Turkey just hours after it was announced his official residence would be searched in connection with a journalist's disappearance.

Writer Jamal Khashoggi, a 60-year-old US resident, has not been seen since entering the Saudi consulate on 2 October to get documents for his wedding.

Germany, Britain and France issued a joint statement over the weekend expressing "grave concern”.

But, Malcolm criticised the response - and demanded radical action is taken against Saudi Arabia as well as the likes of Syria, North Korea and Iran.

“You do pre-emptive strikes and that’s the end of the story,” he thundered.

“That’s the only way you’ll get rid of these bloody despots, I can tell you that for something.”

Nigel was quick to point out that previous military interventions like Iraq and Syria had returned a “pretty bad result”.

The caller, however, upped his game with a response that shocked Nigel.

“The reason for that Nigel is because we didn’t nuclear bomb them.”