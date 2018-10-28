"I Don't Think We're Going To Leave The EU" Says Stanley Johnson

Stanley Johnson, the father of Boris Johnson and a known remainer, has said that come March 29th 2019 he doubts that the UK will leave the EU.

"I personally don't think we're going to leave on March 29th" he told Nigel Farage.

Mr Johnson suggested that even if Theresa May manages to gets Chequers voted through parliament, he believes that there will be a second parliamentary vote on a series of resolutions, which may well include a second referendum.

"As long as this vote intervenes before March the 29th, there will be time for the government" he said.

Nigel Farage posits how furious many voters would be if this happened and referred to it as a "democratic betrayal", with which Stanley Johnson disagreed.

Nigel put an end to the debate by saying that he genuinely believes "there is an underestimate in London of just how angry people in the country are feeling on this, a real detachment between the metropolitan elite and ordinary voters out there".