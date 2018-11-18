"It's Okay Folks, We're Saved By That Political Giant Stephen Barclay"

18 November 2018, 15:00

This was Nigel Farage's sarcastic response to Stephen Barclay's appointment as Brexit Secretary.

Stephen Barclay has been appointed as the new Brexit Secretary following Dominic Raab’s resignation.

He will be the third person to hold the position since it was created after the EU referendum.

- Who Is Stephen Barclay? All You Need To Know About The New Brexit Secretary

In his letter to the Prime Minister, Dominic Raab's said the deal represents a "very real threat to the integrity of the United Kingdom" because of provisions for Northern Ireland.

He's also refused to accept what he's called "an indefinite backstop arrangement" for the Irish border.

Secretary of State for Work and Pensions Esther McVey also resigned from the Cabinet.

