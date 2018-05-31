The Anti-Brexit Text That Nigel Farage Branded The “Lowest Calibre” Ever

This is the anti-Brexit text message that Nigel Farage said was the “lowest calibre” he had received in a very long time.

The message came through moments after the LBC presenter tore into British Remainers seen in a documentary on Wednesday night calling for the EU to offer the UK a bad deal.

Nigel said their efforts to scupper Brexit, including the academic AC Grayling, were “treacherous”.

This led John in Sevenoaks to write: “Farage I hope Brexit is a disaster and people really suffer big time, I can't wait to listen to your show then it will all have been worth the suffering”.

But Nigel wasn’t going to let that lie.

He replied: “Really John? I think it's just about the lowest calibre SMS I've had for a very, very long time.

“I tell you what matey you and AC Grayling could go out for dinner couldn't you?

“He wants to sell the country out as well.”

