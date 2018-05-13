This The Reason Why Britain Is Split Down The Middle Says Politics Professor

13 May 2018, 14:08

The country is split down the middle and "everything is to play for" says this politics professor, who thinks another election is entirely plausible.

Professor Matthew Goodwin told Nigel Farage that "everything is to play for" should Theresa May call for yet another election.

"It's entirely plausible that we have the fifth major election in as many years," he warned, which he includes the 2014 European Elections, Brexit referendum and UK elections.

"If we end up in general election territory, everything's to play for," he said.

"The country is split down the middle.

"We are incredibly divided as a nation."

