The Nigel Farage Show On LBC: Watch In Full

The Nigel Farage Show is live from at 6pm and you can watch it here.

As the third round of results in the Conservative leadership contests are announced Nigel Farage will be bringing you the latest news and updates and taking your calls.

Get involved in today's debate by calling Nigel on 0345 60 60 973.

You can also text 84850, tweet @LBC using #FarageOnLBC, or email here.

The Nigel Farage Show on LBC, Monday to Thursday, 6-7pm and Sunday from 10am.