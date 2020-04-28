The Nigel Farage Show: watch LIVE from 6pm

28 April 2020, 14:27

The Nigel Farage Show is live on LBC from 6pm and you can watch it here.

Listen as Nigel gives his immediate reaction to the Number 10 daily press conferences.

Get involved in today's debate by calling Nigel on 0345 60 60 973.

You can also text 84850 or tweet @LBC using #FarageOnLBC.

The Nigel Farage Show on LBC, Monday to Thursday, 6-7pm and Sunday from 10am.

Read more: Son of doctor who died of coronavirus calls Matt Hancock to ask about lack of PPE

Vaccine trials have begun: how do they work and when could we see results?

Listen & subscribe: Global Player | Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify

Comments

Loading...

The Best Of The Nigel Farage Show

Farage edit

Nigel Farage Responds Directly To Danny Dyer After Expletive-Ridden Rant
Nigel Farage clashes with Alastair Campbell over new Brexit referendum

Nigel Farage Clashes With Alastair Campbell Over New Brexit Referendum
Nigel Farage

Nigel Farage Receives Call From One Of The Angriest Remainers EVER
Nigel Farage slams Bob Geldof's Brexit letter

Nigel Farage Reacts To Bob Geldof's Brexit Letter

Nigel Farage

Livid Nigel Farage Critic Shouts Down Phone During Chaotic LBC Call