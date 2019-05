The Nigel Farage Show Is Back On LBC: Monday From 6pm

Nigel Farage is back on LBC following his successful campaign in the European Elections - and you can watch it live.

The Brexit Party leader is back on his regular LBC show on Monday from 6pm.

This is your chance to put your point to the man who made such a splash during the EU Elections.

Call 0345 60 60 973 to have your say with Nigel - and come back here at 6pm to watch it live.