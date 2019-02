The Nigel Farage Show: Watch It Here

Nigel Farage takes your calls live on LBC and you can watch it here from 6pm.

The LBC presenter will be giving you his response after Donald Tusk said there was a "special place in hell" for Brexit leaders who campaigned to leave the EU with no plan to carry it out.

Have your say by calling Nigel on 0345 60 60 732.

Tweet @LBC using #FarageOnLBC or text 84850.

The Nigel Farage Show: Only on LBC.