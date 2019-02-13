Theresa May Is The Most Duplicitous Prime Minister EVER, Says Nigel Farage

Theresa May is the most duplicitous Prime Minister we’ve ever had in our lifetimes, Nigel Farage has declared.

The LBC presenter added: “Brexit isn’t the problem, but the Prime Minister is”.

He made his damning statement during a broadcast from the EU Parliament in Strasbourg on Wednesday.

It followed reported comments made by Mrs May’s chief negotiator Olly Robbins.

It’s claimed he was overheard in a Brussels bar saying MPs could be forced to choose between a long extension to Article 50 or the PM’s deal.

Nigel Farage launched a stinging attack on Theresa May. Picture: LBC/PA

“I thought it was ‘Theresa The Appeaser’ all through the negotiations,” Nigel said giving his response.

“But actually I think she is worse than being an appeaser, I think she is the most duplicitous Prime Minister we’ve ever had in our lifetimes.

“She consistently says one thing to please the crowds, then she does the other.”

