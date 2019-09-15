This Caller Has Some Stern Words For David Cameron

James, from Merthyr Tydfil, said "Mr. Cameron... keep on saying what you're saying and all we're going to see a bitter old man."

The caller phoned in to speak directly to David Cameron with some stern words.

He mentioned that Cameron reminded him of Ted Heath.

He then said: "Such a good negotiator, Mr. Cameron. He went over there and came back with nothing."

Speaking directly to the former prime minister: "Mr. Cameron, is your book there for the rest of the Tory Party to see you as the knight in shining armour.

This caller has some stern words for David Cameron. Picture: LBC

"That you were the man that could put the Tory Party back together."

He added: "Unfortunately, Mr. Cameron, you've missed your slot."

Nigel Farage added that Tony Blair, Gordon Brown and John Major also speak about Brexit.

He said: "Why do all of these former prime minister feel like they must try and stop Brexit?"