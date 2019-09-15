This Caller Has Some Stern Words For David Cameron

15 September 2019, 14:04

James, from Merthyr Tydfil, said "Mr. Cameron... keep on saying what you're saying and all we're going to see a bitter old man."

The caller phoned in to speak directly to David Cameron with some stern words.

He mentioned that Cameron reminded him of Ted Heath.

He then said: "Such a good negotiator, Mr. Cameron. He went over there and came back with nothing."

Speaking directly to the former prime minister: "Mr. Cameron, is your book there for the rest of the Tory Party to see you as the knight in shining armour.

This caller has some stern words for David Cameron
This caller has some stern words for David Cameron. Picture: LBC

"That you were the man that could put the Tory Party back together."

He added: "Unfortunately, Mr. Cameron, you've missed your slot."

Nigel Farage added that Tony Blair, Gordon Brown and John Major also speak about Brexit.

He said: "Why do all of these former prime minister feel like they must try and stop Brexit?"

Comments

Loading...

The Best Of The Nigel Farage Show

Farage edit

Nigel Farage Responds Directly To Danny Dyer After Expletive-Ridden Rant
Nigel Farage clashes with Alastair Campbell over new Brexit referendum

Nigel Farage Clashes With Alastair Campbell Over New Brexit Referendum
Nigel Farage

Nigel Farage Receives Call From One Of The Angriest Remainers EVER
Nigel Farage slams Bob Geldof's Brexit letter

Nigel Farage Reacts To Bob Geldof's Brexit Letter

Nigel Farage

Livid Nigel Farage Critic Shouts Down Phone During Chaotic LBC Call