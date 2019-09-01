Tory MP Daniel Kawczynski's Powerful Story Of His Grandfather's Brother In WWII

This was the moment Tory MP and former ERG member Daniel Kawczynski told the story of his grandfather's brother who was killed by the Nazis for harbouring Jewish refugees during WWII.

Whilst discussing the anniversary of the German invasion of Poland, Daniel Kawczynski told the powerful story of his grandfather's brother Jan Kawczynski.

Jan and his family paid the ultimate price for harbouring Jewish people on his estate during German occupation.

He was instructed to dig his own grave before he and his family were finally executed.

Daniel went on to share the fact that he is pursuing a private prosecution for his family against the German state, and that Germany still has not taken responsibility for the "genocide they brought about in Poland".