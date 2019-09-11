Trump Didn’t Fire John Bolton Over Taliban Visit To Camp David, Governor Of Mississippi Believes

Governor of Mississippi Phil Bryant believes President Trump didn't fire John Bolton over Taliban visit to Camp David and tells Nigel why.

“We understood that John was looking at how we might be able to handle some conflicts with a more aggressive attitude," said the Governor, "now, no one knows it specifically, there’s some talk it may have been the Taliban visit to Camp David, I don’t believe that to be true. I think John Bolton probably would have said that’s not a good idea."

"But the President, as I saw earlier today, Tweeted out that he respected John Bolton, he appreciated John Bolton’s service to the nation."

....I asked John for his resignation, which was given to me this morning. I thank John very much for his service. I will be naming a new National Security Advisor next week. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 10, 2019

“I think there was a disagreement,” the Governor said, “there had been some between the national security adviser and the President and as we know about this President, there reaches a time where he believes the relationship between he and members of his administration may not be suitable for his purposes, and he makes a decision.”

Nigel asked why Trump hired him because, considering Bolton’s political leanings, it was an “odd” appointment.

“The President tries to find people he can trust and the thing with John Bolton – I don’t think you’re going to get anything that is sugar-coated, anything that he doesn’t truly believe in."

He continued, “Perhaps it was a time in the president’s administration when he was looking for a national security adviser and John Bolton was recommended to him.

“This is a President, Nigel, if you look – with all the criticisms he’s receiving from the left – he’s doing everything he can to stay out of a war. To get out of a war in the Middle East and Afghanistan. So he is going to follow his own path.”

