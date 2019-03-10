UK Could Still Be In the EU For European Parliament Elections: Vince Cable

The Liberal Democrat leader admits that Britain may have to contest upcoming elections to the European Parliament if Theresa May's Brexit deal is voted down again.

Vince Cable spoke to Nigel Farage on LBC about what he would like to see happen next if the Prime Minister's Brexit deal is defeated in the Commons on Tuesday.

Nigel asked Mr Cable if he supports a possible extension to Article 50.

He said: "We would like an extension to have a people's vote but it would require more than a few months technical change.

"It would probably involve a long postponement now given that the government has dragged its heels for so long."

Nigel Farage in the LBC studio. Picture: LBC

Mr Cable said his party recognises it as "necessary" to contest elections to the European Parliament on May 23rd.

He said: "We could have a contested election or they could roll over the existing members of the European parliament, including, I guess, yourself."

Nigel responded: "But we can't do that.can we? We can't just say those that were elected five years ago - stay on."

"It could be within a week or two that we are talking about this issue."