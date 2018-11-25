Nigel Farage Will Vote Against Theresa May's "Disaster" Deal

Nigel Farage confirms that he will not support Theresa May's withdrawal agreement when it reaches a vote at the European Parliament.

The MEP said that it was "awful" that Theresa May's withdrawal agreement "keeps us trapped perhaps for many, many years to come".

Speaking on his LBC show, Nigel Farage said: "I've decided on balance, no. I'm going to vote against it."

"This deal is an absolute disaster," he said.

"It's a betrayal of everything we voted for in Brexit and if the risk was that the other side could force us to vote again, right now I think that risk is worth it."

More to follow.