We'll Leave Without A Deal If We Can't Agree On One: Esther McVey

Esther McVey underlined that the default position will be for the UK to leave the EU without a deal if a deal is not agreed upon, and wants to educate people on what it means to leave on WTO terms.

Having resigned as Secretary of State for Work and Pensions in November 2018, in protest against Theresa May's Brexit negotiations, Esther McVey was asked if she had an alternative to May's deal.

"The plan has always been to leave, as we always said, without a deal if we cannot agree on a deal, and that is why it was so important that we did all the planning and preparations around it", she responded.

Picture: LBC

The Conservative MP for Tatton said that civil servants had already been putting these plans in place including plans for preferential trade agreements and for free-flowing of ports such as Dover.

Ms McVey also said that she had created a twitter hashtag #Get2KnowWTO which aims to educate people on how the UK could leave the EU without a deal, on WTO terms.

