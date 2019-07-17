"When Will You Stop Lying?": Nigel Farage's Furious Row With Caller Over EU Army

Nigel Farage was involved in a furious argument with a caller to his LBC show over whether the UK can veto an EU Army.

The Brexit Party leader was hosting his show live from Strasbourg as Ursula von der Leyen was named the new European Commission President.

And when Chris in Richmond called in, things got very, very heated.

Chris started by insisting that a no-deal Brexit would be a disaster, especially for the pharmaceutical industry that he works in.

Nigel Farage, live from Strasbourg. Picture: LBC

But when Nigel said he had spoken to the chief lobbyist for the industry who insisted they "had absolutely everything in place but were not concerned".

When Chris disputed that, Nigel hit back by saying: "Are you saying I'm lying?"

And things got a lot more angry when the subject of the EU Army came up.

