WTO Won't Stop This Caller Buying German Machines For His Business In No Deal Brexit

As the cabinet begins to "ramp up" no deal preparations, one business owner tells Nigel Farage why leaving on WTO rules won't be a problem for him.

The no deal Brexit contingency plans include putting 3,500 troops on stand by to help government departments and sending letters to over 100,000 businesses with advice on what they should do.

But one business owner told Nigel Farage that leaving the European Union on WTO rules wouldn't deter him from buying the tools he needs to run his firm from the European Union.

Lee said that continuing to buy machines from Germany is "what you need to do to do the job, you've got to have the best machinery".

Nigel Farage in the LBC studio. Picture: LBC

"I'm sure that if they put a tariff on, we'll put a tariff on," he added.

"We can just have a free trade deal, it makes sense to everybody.

"We're still part of Europe, we're not leaving Europe.

"We just don't want to be part of this monopoly of a union."