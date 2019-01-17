Youngster Has Nigel Farage In Stitches As She Berates Anti-Brexit Campaigners

A 14-year-old left Nigel Farage in hysterics when she described those calling for a second referendum as “shouty lefties”.

In a defiant message on LBC, Morgan from Stafford told anti-Brexit campaigners: “Get over yourselves!”

Listeners were quick to praise the teen, with one saying it was “the best call I have heard in at least a year”.

Pro-Remain campaigners argue there should be a second referendum because young people who couldn’t vote in 2016 can now.

Morgan, however, was not convinced.

Morgan's call to LBC left Nigel Farage in stitches. Picture: LBC

“The idea that just because there is a new generation the vote will swing massively, I can’t even get my head around it,” she told Nigel.

“I’m 14, I wouldn’t get a vote, so I’d be campaigning for a third referendum because where is my vote?”

And in a remark that left Nigel in stitches, she continued: “It’s just the shouty lefties, we can’t Remain now, can we? It’s not practical.

“After everything we’ve done, the whole world is watching, it’s stupid.”

Issuing a direct message to Remainers, Morgan finished: “Get over yourselves. To brand everybody who doesn’t agree with you as racist and all the other names - all you’re doing is pushing people to the other side”.

The call sparked a huge reaction, with Nigel branding her “a star”.

The last caller Morgan brought a tear to my eye,14yrs old and far more sensible and in tune with the country than most of our politicians. Go Morgan, fantastic girl 💙💙💙 — Gordo RFC (@gordorfc1) January 17, 2019